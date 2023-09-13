Abednego Tetteh explains decision to quit Ghana Premier League over lack of respect

Former Bibiani Goldstars striker Abednego Tetteh has shed light on his decision to no longer play in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite emerging as the top scorer in the league last season with 18 goals, Tetteh has opted out of the Ghanaian top flight due to what he perceives as a lack of respect from the Ghana Football Association.

Tetteh, who previously played for Hearts of Oak and Bechem United, netted two goals for King Faisal and then 16 for GoldStars after joining the club midway through the season to win the top scorer award.

The striker expressed his disappointment with the GFA's treatment, particularly regarding the awards night. Despite his impressive goal-scoring record, Tetteh was not called up to the national team when the Black Stars needed a striker.

He also raised concerns about the decision to award the best GPL player award to someone who had scored only 11 goals, nine of which were penalties, questioning the fairness of the selection process.

One of the key issues that deeply bothered Tetteh was the prize he received for winning the Golden Boot.

"The GFA gave me a GHC5,000 voucher to visit a dentist as my GPL goal king prize. I won’t lie, I’m really hurt. How can you give me GHC5,000 to go to a dentist just to wash my mouth, which to me is very disrespectful," he said.

"I had the opportunity to renew my contract with Bibiani Gold Stars but because of what I have been through I turned it down. I don’t want to win the GPL goal king and get disrespected like this again. So I rather stay away from the GPL, not football entirely. How much is pepsodent?

“Why do you have to tell me to brush my teeth for GHC5,000? The best referee received a car and the best player received GHC20,000 and a Television and I being the top scorer would have appreciated it if they gave me GHC10 airtime rather than the GHC5,000 voucher," he added.