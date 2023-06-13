Abednego Tetteh expresses gratitude after winning GPL Golden Boot

Bibiani Gold Stars striker has expressed his gratitude to his creator, teammates, and the technical team of the club for his recent triumph in the Ghana Premier League goal-scoring race.

Tetteh joined the club in the middle of the season, and he found success with Bibiani Goldstars, where he managed to net an impressive 18 goals, earning him the Golden Boot award.

Despite his individual success, Tetteh was quick to attribute his achievement to the support he received from God and his fellow players.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Tetteh expressed his gratitude, stating, "It's a normal feeling. You give thanks to God when you achieve the desired result like this. The most important thing is, I will give thanks to God, my coaches, and my teammates for helping me accomplish this feat. The celebrations are over, and we are now looking forward to the next season."

While rumours have circulated linking Tetteh to Asante Kotoko, no official announcements have been made regarding his future.