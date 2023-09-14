Abednego Tetteh feels 'disrespected' for receiving GHC 5000 voucher as GPL top scorer

The top scorer of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League, Abednego Tetteh, has expressed his extreme displeasure at the apparent gesture of a GHC 5000 voucher describing it as disrespectful.

Tetteh received the voucher for being the top scorer at the maiden Ghana Football Association (GFA) awards, which was held on Saturday. Vincent Atingah received a prize worth four times the voucher's value, GHC 20,000, for being named best player.

Tetteh claims that the gap in the awards demonstrates discrimination and a lack of respect for him, who thinks he performed significantly better in all categories.

Tetteh's displeasure has now reached the point where he said he would completely cut connections with the Ghanaian league.

"What particularly dismayed me was the Awards Night on Saturday, where the top scorer of the Premier League wasn't awarded as best player but, the top scorer of the FA Cup emerged as the best player of the same competition. The women's league also saw the top scorer named the best player, the goalkeeper with the most saves earned the title of best goalkeeper, and the coach who clinched the league title was honored as the best coach," he conveyed to Peace FM.

"However, in the case of the Premiership, we awarded the best player title to an individual who scored just 11 goals, with nine of them coming from penalty kicks. Their justification was that he had secured the league title, which I can accept without any issue.

"What troubled me, though, was when they presented the best player with a reward of 20,000 cedis while offering me a mere 5,000 cedis voucher for a dental hospital visit. I expressed my deep dissatisfaction with this gesture, finding it highly disrespectful. This incident was what deeply concerned me, leading me to declare that I would not play for any Ghanaian team again." he added.