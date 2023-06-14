Abednego Tetteh hints at Bibiani Gold Stars stay

Bibiani Gold Stars forward Abednego Tetteh has given the slightest indication that he will be staying put despite being linked with a move away from the club next season.

Tetteh joined the club in the middle of the season, and he found success with The Miners as he managed to net an impressive 18 goals, earning him the Golden Boot award for the 22/23 Premier league campaign.

The 32-year-old has revealed that he has had positive conversations with club officials on the possibility of extending his stay. He told Kessben Sports: “For now I am a Bibiani Gold Stars player so my concentration is here for the mean time. We are still in talks and I am pleased with what the club ha said so far. We are all going to have some rest and think about it so by all means I will be back.”

By Suleman Asante