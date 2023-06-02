Abednego Tetteh not yet ready for Black Stars call-up, says Prince Tagoe

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe says striker Abednego Tetteh is not yet at the level to be considered for the Black Stars squad.

Tetteh has been in impressive form since joining Gold Stars in January, leading the golden boot race with 16 goals. Many fans have called for his inclusion in the national team, considering his outstanding performances.

However, Tagoe feels that Tetteh still has more to learn and develop before being selected for the Black Stars.

During an interview on Angel TV, Tagoe expressed his views, saying, "If you look at the local league, we know they are performing very well, but to be honest, they have not yet reached the level of the Black Stars."

He further added, "Normally, when you win the goal king title in the GPL, you should be part of the call-ups, but I'm not surprised that Abednego Tetteh is not included because he still has a lot to learn."

Tagoe acknowledged Tetteh's good performances but emphasized the need for consistency and further development.

"He is not at that level yet... He has performed well, but he needs another season to prove his consistency. It all depends on him, but I don't believe it was a mistake to not call up any local players," Tagoe remarked.