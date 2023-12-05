Abednego Tetteh poised for return to Bibiani Goldstars

Former Bibiani Goldstars striker Abednego Tetteh is on the verge of making a return to the club following a stint with FC Hoyvik in the Faroe Islands.

Reports indicate that Tetteh has been presented with a one-year contract by the Ghanaian club, and all indications suggest that he will put pen to paper in the coming days.

Tetteh had left Goldstars at the conclusion of the previous season after an impressive performance in the Ghana Premier League, where he netted 18 goals.

Despite his goal-scoring prowess, he received what he deemed a disrespectful GHC5,000 voucher for dental services as the league's goal king prize. In response, he chose to explore opportunities abroad.

Now, it appears that Tetteh is prepared to return to familiar territory and continue his career with Goldstars. The club's management has expressed their enthusiasm about the potential reunion, and fans are eagerly anticipating his homecoming.

Should Tetteh finalise the deal with Goldstars, he is expected to play a pivotal role in the team's efforts to elevate their standing in the ongoing 2022/2023 season.

His wealth of experience and skill set will undoubtedly prove valuable assets to the team, and supporters are optimistic that he can be a guiding force in steering Goldstars towards success.

Presently situated in the bottom three, Goldstars are in dire need of a turnaround in their results. Tetteh's return could be the catalyst the team need to secure improved performances and climb the league table.