Abednego Tetteh reveals rejecting new Bibiani Goldstars deal over lack of respect

Former Bibiani Goldstars striker Abednego Tetteh has revealed that he declined a new contract because he no longer wishes to participate in the Ghana Premier League.

Tetteh expressed his belief that he is not being respected by football authorities, leading to his decision to distance himself from the local league, despite winning the Golden Boot as the top scorer last season with 18 goals.

He initially netted two goals for King Faisal and then added 16 for GoldStars after joining the club midway through the campaign, ultimately securing the coveted top scorer award.

One of the main reasons behind Tetteh's decision to step away from the GPL is his dissatisfaction with the prize awarded for winning the goal king title. He expressed dismay at receiving a GHC5,000 voucher for a dental check-up as the prize, describing it as disrespectful and questioning its appropriateness, saying, "How can you give me GHC5,000 to go to a dentist just to wash my mouth?"

Tetteh further elaborated on his choice, stating, "I had the opportunity to renew my contract with Bibiani Gold Stars, but because of what I have been through, I turned it down. I don't want to win the GPL goal king and get disrespected like this again. So, I'd rather stay away from the GPL, not football entirely. How much is pepsodent?"

He highlighted the disparities in recognition within the league, pointing out that the best referee received a car, and the best player received GHC20,000 and a television. Tetteh expressed a preference for a GHC10 airtime reward over the GHC5,000 voucher he received.