Abednego Tetteh's wife issues stern warning against Hearts of Oak return

Published on: 09 June 2023
Bibiani Goldstars striker Abednego Tetteh has ruled out a potential return to Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak, due to a stern warning from his wife.

After enduring a difficult spell with Hearts of Oak that resulted in his contract being terminated in August 2021, Tetteh has found success with Bibiani Goldstars, becoming a key player for the team and currently leading the goal-scoring charts with 18 goals.

In a recent interview with Television CK, Tetteh credited his wife for helping him rediscover his form and stated, "My wife will divorce me if I rejoin Hearts of Oak." The 32-year-old striker expressed his commitment to Bibiani Goldstars and his reluctance to jeopardize his marital life for a potential return to his former club.

With one game remaining in the Ghana Premier League season, Tetteh is on track to secure the Golden Boot award.

Speculation has also emerged linking him to Asante Kotoko, but no official announcements have been made regarding his future.

