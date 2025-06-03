Abigail Kofi Kim relishes first Black Queens call-up after stellar season in Turkey

Abigail Kofi Kim says she is thrilled to join the Black Queens for the first time following her inclusion in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming international friendly against Ivory Coast.

The 25-year-old forward, who enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Ankara BB Fumget in the Turkish Women's League, scored 17 goals and registered 10 assists to help her club lift the league title.

Her impressive form has earned her a spot in Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren’s squad as the Black Queens prepare for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

“It’s exciting, and I’m looking forward to getting started with the team,” Abigail told reporters. “They’ve been welcoming, and everyone seems lovely and nice.”

The Ghanaian-American striker, who was born in Liberia to a Ghanaian father, says she hopes to make an impact in her debut tournament. “If we all work together and follow the coach’s instructions, we can achieve great things. My hope is to win WAFCON and then qualify for the World Cup,” she added.

Ghana are drawn in Group C alongside defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.