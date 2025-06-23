Aboubakar Ouattara has no problem with recent Hearts of Oak appointments - Akanbi

Former Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Braimah Akanbi says Aboubakar Ouattara has accepted the club’s decision to appoint a new head coach and holds no resentment over the change.

The Ivorian, who had served as head coach for a season and a half, was initially recruited to function as a technical director.

Ouattara’s current role at the club has been the subject of speculation following the recent appointment of Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

While some reports suggested he might be phased out of the technical team, Akanbi insists there is no conflict.

Akanbi added that Ouattara was fully briefed about the club’s future direction and gave his approval.

“We’ve sat with him and told him, â€˜This is the direction we want to go,’ and he has agreed. What is the problem here?" Akanbi told Asempa FM.

Dramani is expected to officially begin work with the Phobians this week as they step up preparations for the 2025 President’s Cup.

Ouattara’s exact role moving forward has yet to be confirmed.