Aboubakar Ouattara named NASCO Coach of the Month for May/June

Hearts of Oak’s Aboubakar Ouattara has been named the NASCO Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month for May/June after guiding the Phobians to an impressive finish to the season.

The Ivorian led Hearts to four wins and a draw in their final five matches, with the team scoring seven goals and conceding only once. His side picked up 13 points from a possible 15, helping the club finish third on the league table with 58 points.

As part of his award, Ouattara will receive a 42-inch television set from Electroland Ghana Limited, sponsors of the NASCO awards.

Despite the honour, Hearts of Oak have since restructured their technical department. Ouattara has been reassigned as the club’s Technical Director, with Mas-Ud Didi Dramani taking over as head coach ahead of the 2025/26 season. The move is part of the club’s efforts to build a stronger technical foundation and improve long-term performance.