Aboubakar Ouattara set for Technical Director role as Hearts of Oak prepare coaching restructure

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara is expected to transition into a new role as Technical Director for next season.

Ouattara, who took charge of the club midway through last season's campaign, is set to vacate his position on the touchline as the club closes in on appointing Maxwell Konadu as head coach. The reshuffle forms part of Hearts’ broader plans to rebuild the team and improve technical direction following a mixed season.

Despite a challenging run, Ouattara helped stabilise the Phobians during the second half of the campaign, steering them away from a difficult start and placing them within reach of a top-four finish. With one game remaining against champions FC Samartex, Hearts will need a win to achieve that target.

Ouattara’s expected elevation to Technical Director reflects the club’s desire to retain his experience and leadership within a strategic role. The Ivorian has earned respect within the dressing room for his calm approach and focus on discipline and structure.

His new position will see him working closely with the incoming technical team and overseeing the club's long-term vision, including player development and recruitment strategies.