Aboubakar Ouattara shrugs off criticism after Hearts of Oak's shock MTN FA Cup exit

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has dismissed criticism following his side’s shock exit from the MTN FA Cup, insisting his focus remains on delivering success.

The Phobians suffered a Round of 16 defeat to Golden Kick FC, losing 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw, leaving the Ghana Premier League as their only shot at silverware.

Despite growing pressure, Ouattara remains unfazed. "Every coach will be criticized if things don’t go well. No problem. People can say anything they wantâ€”I don’t have any issue with that, and I’m not afraid," he told Asempa FM.

While some fans have called for a coaching change, the Ivorian remains focused on his mission.

"If I’m the problem, I have no issue with that. My focus is on winning trophies. Whether I’m the right man for the job is not for me to decide," he added.

With the FA Cup dream over, Hearts now shift their attention to the Ghana Premier League, where they sit fourth with 33 points.