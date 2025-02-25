Aboubakar Ouattara targets Premier League title with Hearts of Oak after FA Cup elimination

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has targeted winning the Ghana Premier League title following their FA Cup exit.

The Phobian Club suffered elimination in the Round of 16 after losing 4-3 on penalty shootouts against lower-tier side, Golden Kick FC over the weekend.

With their attention now on the Premier League, the Ivorian manager says he is aiming to steer the side to lift the ultimate at the end of the season.

“My target for Hearts of Oak is to get the trophy from the national side (league title) and go to Africa and achieve some glorious name and go forward. That’s my focus,” Ouattara stated on Asempa FM.

He highlighted that securing the league title is a key step towards achieving continental success.

“To go to Africa, you need to win the league in Ghana. We need to work on that and go forward,” he added.

After 19 games played in the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak sit at the 4th position on the league log with 33 points.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League is expected to resume on March 1.