Absa Premiership side AmaZulu hand midfielder Samuel Darpoh new three-year contract

Midfielder Samuel Darpoh has signed a three-year contract extension with Absa Premiership side AmaZulu.

The new deal for the defensive midfielder takes effect from the beginning of next season.

The 21-year-old has played 14 times for Usuthu this season.

"I feel so happy and privileged for extending my contract with the club that took care of me, a club that gave me a platform when I first arrived in South Africa," Darpoh said on the club's website.

"It’s with great honour and pleasure that I have committed my future to this club, and I am very happy with this opportunity.

"It’s been a journey of hard work, coming from the youth structures of AmaZulu, being promoted to the senior side. It’s been a lot of hard work and dedication.

"AmaZulu is a very professional club and a great club to be with. I remember when I first played my first match for the club in the NFD. The feeling was great, and I thank God.

“I think I’ve improved year by year when I look back from the motivation I get from the coaches, management and teammates that regularly.

"I’m growing to becoming a better player. Hopefully with God’s favour, and lots of hard work I can become an asset to the club and even my country one day."