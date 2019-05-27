Absence of Baako and Senanu distorting "agroball" philosophy- Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor has played down criticisms of his style of play at the club.

The Porcupine Warriors have been criticised in recent weeks due to how they struggle to win games in the NC Special competition.

However, coach C.K Akonnor has explained that his philosophy has been built on some players, and their absence has affected the teams play.

Akonnor disclosed the absence of Richard Senanu and Maxwell Baako has affected his team negatively.

"I wouldn't want to kill some of my players but the players around whom I designed "Agroball" like Senanu and Maxwell Baako are injured," C.K. Ackonnor told Sikka Sports.

Kotoko finished second in Zone A of the competition and will play Hearts of Oak in the semifinals.

The Reds also won the MTN Otumfuor Cup match on Sunday after beating Ivorian giants Asec Mimosa.