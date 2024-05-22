"Absolute legend"- Jerome Boateng celebrates Toni Kroos after announcing retirement

German- Ghanaian defender, Jerome Boateng has lavished praises on Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos following the announcement of his retirement.

Kroos will hang up his boots at the end of the 2024 European Championship in Germany following an illustrious career which has spanned almost two decades.

Boateng and Kroos played together during their time with German giants Bayern Munich, winning several titles together. The duo were also members of the Germany team that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

"Absolute legend and the best midfielder in Germany, Toni Kroos. I would have loved to play more games with you. It was an honour my friend. With you, not only an incredible footballer ends his career, but also a great person. All the best for the next phase of your life," wrote Boateng on X.

Kroos will make his last appearance for Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League. A Germany stated in his retirement message, he wanted to end his career at his peak.

“I’ve always said I wanted to retire here and this is what will happen. I never wanted another club," he wrote. “I could play some years more but I didn't want to be on the bench, I want to enjoy… remember me like this, this player."