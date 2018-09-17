Abu Danladi picks hamstring injury in Minnesota United stalemate with Real Salt Lake

Ghanaian forward Abu Danladi picked up a hamstring injury in Minnesota United 1-1 draw with Real Salt Late in the Major League Soccer over the weekend.

Minnesota were hoping to end their six-game winless run when they travelled to the Rio Tinto Stadium to engage Real Salt Lake on Sunday morning.

However, they were dealt a telling blow after Damir Kreilach put the hosts ahead with an 11th minute strike.

The Loons woes were deepened in the 24th minute as Ghanaian hitman Abu Danladi was stretched off the field after injuring his hamstring.

Minnesota however rallied back late in the game to snatch a point courtesy Miguel Ibarra's 84th minute goal.

Danladi suffered the same injury in May but returned with a bang by scoring in their 4-2 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps.