Second-half substitute Abu Danladi scored the equalizer for Minnesota United in their 2-2 draw with Mexican Liga MX side C.F. Pachuca at the Allianz Field.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate came on after the hour mark to replace Angelo Rodriguez.

After 18 minutes, Danladi got on the score sheet when he slotted a ball past the Pachuca goalkeeper Blanco.

But thanks to Thomas Chacon who won a battle for the ball in a tangle of legs which went directly toward Danladi.