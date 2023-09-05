Abu Francis determined to make strong comeback after surgery

Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis, who recently underwent surgery for a meniscus tear, has shown his unwavering determination to make a strong comeback.

Francis, a key player for Cercle Brugge in the Belgium Pro League, suffered the injury during a match against Standard Liege on August 19. He has been ruled out for six months.

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media accounts, Francis expressed, "What happened last 2 weeks in the game against Standard was a big blow for me but the surgery is done now, and I'm ready to heal my body. Thank you all for the support."

This message reflects Francis's resilient spirit and strong commitment to overcoming adversity. He has received an outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers, all hoping for a speedy and successful recovery.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate joined Cercle Brugge in 2022 on a three-year deal with an option for another year from Danish side Nordsjaelland.