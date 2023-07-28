Abu Francis: Ghanaian midfielder draws inspiration from Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari

Talented Ghanaian midfielder, Abu Francis has disclosed that he looked up to players like Chelsea legend Michael Essien, and 2010 UEFA Champions League winner with Inter Milan, Sulley Muntari.

The Cercle Brugge midfielder, who is gradually building his career after an exceptional first season in Belgium has dreams of reaching the heights of the ex-Ghana internationals.

Ahead of the start of the new campaign, Francis also opened up on his ambitions of playing for the Black Stars of Ghana.

"I think every young football Ghanaian player growing up especially me, I looked up to the likes of Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari as midfielder and I was inspired by their passion for the national team of Ghana and I will love to represent my country as well," he told GHANASoccernet in an exclusive interview.

Essien and Muntari achieved huge success in their careers with both players winning the prestigious UEFA Champions League title.

Francis, a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, will be hoping to propel Cercle Brugge to success this season as they line up against Royal Antwerp in the league opener on Sunday.

"The fans should expect a very good performance regardless of the results. And we will try our maximum best to be victorious," he added.