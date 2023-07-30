Abu Francis impresses as Cercle Brugge suffer narrow defeat against Belgium champions Royal Antwerp

Ghanaian midfielder, Abu Francis produced an outstanding performance in the Belgium league opener between Cercle Brugge and champions Royal Antwerp.

The hardworking midfielder started and lasted 85 minutes as Brugge lost 1-0 to Royal Antwerp at the Bosuilstadion.

Despite the defeat, Francis was one of players to score a high rating. According to sofascore, a football statistics firm, the Ghanaian midfielder scored 7.3, making him the third best player for Brugge.

Meanwhile, Jesper Daland own goal at the stroke of half-time secured all three points for Marco van Bommel's men.

The former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder will be hoping his side recovers in their home game against Sporting Charleroi next week.

Francis joined Cercle Brugge last season and has since been an integral member of the team, playing a pivotal role in their campaign.