Abu Francis is a leader on and off the field – Cercle Brugge technical director

Cercle Brugge's technical director, Rembert Vromant, has lauded midfielder Abu Francis as a "leader on and off the field."

Vromant expressed his admiration for the Ghana in after Francis signed a new contract with the Belgian club.

Francis has extended his contract with Cercle Brugge for one year, with the option for an additional season. Vromant emphasized Francis's leadership qualities, stating, "Abu is a leader on and off the field. The resilience he has shown when returning from injury are elements that we appreciate at Cercle and we want to reward him for that."

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Cercle Brugge in the summer of 2022, transferring from Norwegian side Nordsjaelland. He honed his football skills at the prestigious Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

Operating both defensively and offensively in midfield, Francis made an immediate impact at Bruges, featuring in 33 games and contributing two goals and three assists in his debut season.

However, Francis faced a setback at the beginning of this season due to an injury that sidelined him for six months. Despite this, he made a strong comeback in February, participating in every game, including the Champions' Play-Offs.

Moreover, he earned his debut for the Ghana national team in March, starting in the international friendly match against Uganda.