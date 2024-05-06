Abu Francis thrilled after signing new contract with Cercle Brugge

Ghana midfielder Abu Francis has renewed his contract with Cercle Brugge for one year, with the option for an additional season.

The 23-year-old has been with the club since the summer of 2022, joining from Norwegian side Nordsjaelland.

Francis received his football education at the renowned Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

Francis, who can operate both defensively and offensively in midfield, made an immediate impact in Bruges, playing 33 games and contributing two goals and three assists in his first season.

However, at the start of this season, Francis suffered an injury that sidelined him for six months.

Since his return in February, he has featured in every game, including the Champions' Play-Offs. Additionally, he earned his debut for the Ghana national team in March, starting in the match.

"I am very happy that I can sign an extra year and am already looking forward to what is to come. Cercle gives me many opportunities, that is the most important thing. With this extension, they show that they believe in me. After my injury, I am stronger than ever before. It is also more and more fun to come back after an injury to a team that is performing well. Everyone here is hungry and pushing each other," said Abu Francis.

Technical director Rembert Vromant also expressed his delight with Francis' contract extension: "Abu is a leader on and off the field. The resilience he has shown when returning from injury are elements that we appreciate at Cercle and we want to reward him for that. We are fully committed to Abu for the coming seasons and are convinced that this will continue to be a success story."