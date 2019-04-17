Abubakari Damba urges Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to drop money-driven players for AFCON 2019

Former Ghana international Abubakari Damba has urged national team coach Kwesi Appiah to drop money motivated players ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the summer.

The former Black Stars goalkeeper wants the gaffer to pick players who are less motivated by cash for the continental showpiece in Egypt in June.

The Ghanaian coach is under pressure to end the country's 37-year wait for an African crown amid fears money-driven players could derail the country's attempt to win the elusive crown.

The country's government has reportedly budgeted $8 million for the one month tournament in the North African country.

Ghana endured a global embarrasment after the previous government was forced to fly over $3 million to Brazil for the country's wrecked 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign.

And the former Ghana international has advised the current coach to thread cautiously and leave out players who are motivated by money.

“All that I want from the coach is that he should take a very bold decision even if he is going to step toes and hurt other people’s feelings. It is about Ghana. Let us get players who are ready to work for mother Ghana, players whose focus is not just I want money if you don’t pay me I will not play. We don’t want that thing to happen again. We are looking at work, commitment, and then the rest will follow”, he told Class FM.

He continued “For me, I am of every conviction, they are not as hungry as they used to be. They are not as committed as they used to be. Let us look at other players who are more desperate, other players who really want to achieve, and other players who want to come onto the platform.

“It’s not just about your talent. You must be hungry for the trophy. Money is important but the moment you take the cup every other thing will follow.”

The Black Stars have drawn Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin in group F.