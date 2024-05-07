Abukari Damba: Karela United coach acknowledges tough challenge in victory against Nations FC

Karela United coach Abukari Damba has acknowledged the difficult challenge his team faced in securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nations FC in the Ghanaian Premier League.

The match, held at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex over the weekend, saw Giyasu Ibrahim's goal securing the crucial three points for Karela United on matchday 29 of the league campaign.

Despite their victory, Karela United remains in 12th place on the domestic top-flight standings with 27 points, with five games remaining in the campaign.

Reflecting on the match, Coach Abukari Damba admitted that Nations FC posed a tough test for his outfit.

“I will congratulate my players for the effort. They showed great character amidst playing against a very difficult team to break down," Damba remarked.

He highlighted Nations FC's quality and momentum in the league, acknowledging the tough time they gave Karela United. Despite the challenge, Damba praised his players for their resilience and determination.

“Nations are doing so well in the league. They have so much quality and play with momentum. They gave us a real tough time but my players stood up to the test,” he added.

Looking ahead, Karela United's next Premier League fixture is against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. They will aim to build on their recent success and continue their climb up the league table.