Abukari Damba stresses the need for 'certain ingredients' for Black Stars' performance

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba has voiced his belief that the current Black Stars players require specific elements to boost their performance.

Concerns have been raised among football fans due to the team's recent struggles, experiencing defeats in three of their last four games.

The team faced a 2-0 loss against Mexico and a subsequent 4-0 defeat against the USA in October.

In November, they secured a victory against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, but four days later, they faced a setback with a 1-0 loss to Comoros in Moroni.

In an interview, Damba acknowledged the players' quality while underscoring the importance of certain factors for optimal team functioning.

"I do understand that the whole team is built around individual players," he stated in an interview with Citi Sports.

"Even with the individual players, they need certain ingredients to be able to function optimally in the game," he added.

Looking ahead, the Black Stars will regroup for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which is set to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

They are scheduled to face record champions Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group stage of the tournament.