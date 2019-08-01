AC Fiorentina chief Joe Barone earns plaudits from club over Boateng capture

AC Fiorentina vice-president Joe Barone has hailed the club’s Sporting Director Daniel Prade for tying up a deal for Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Boateng joined the Viola on a two-year deal from US Sassuolo.

The Artemio Franchi outfit are reported to have paid Sassuolo a meagre amount of €1 million for the former AC Milan ace.

The 32-year-old Ghana forward was signed alongside Spanish full-back Pol Lirola, and the two players are expected to fire the side to greater heights in the coming season.

“I've seen a fired-up Boateng," said Barone.

“(Sports director Daniele) Prade did a great job."

"Lirola's made over 100 appearances in Serie A. He's a wide player we need and he's very fired up too. I'm happy with these two new signings," added Barone.