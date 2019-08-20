AC Fiorentina manager Vicenzo Montella to use K.P Boateng as a false nine

Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng will be used as a false nine by Fiorentina coach Vicenzo Montella ahead of the serie A opener this weekend.

The 32-year old has excelled in the position in recent years and look set to start in attack for the La Viola on Saturday against Napoli.

The midfielder turned striker excelled in that role in preseason, and was also successful playing that position for Sassuolo last season.

According Italian football expert Matteo Dovellini, Boateng is the surest bet for the Fiorentina attack.

"In the Italian Cup there was a Fiorentina who could not play the game the coach wanted, then he arrived nervousness but managed to solve it thanks to the changes of Montella, Blahovic against Napoli. Naples, beyond the market, the technicians will field a trident with nine false Boateng," he said.

Boateng moved to Florence in the summer transfer window from serie A rivals Sassuolo.