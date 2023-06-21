AC Milan and Inter Milan intensify interest in Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey

Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan have both emerged as strong candidates seeking the services of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey who has been linked with a move away from the Gunners.

Despite missing out on the Premier League title, the Black Stars midfielder was in phenomenal form for Arsenal in the recent season.

He was an important member of the team, contributing significantly with three goals in 33 games. However Partey fell short of the manager's expectations, losing his trademark midfielder role to new recruit Jorginho as the season approached its end.

The 30-year-old has subsequently been linked with a move away from the North London club, with the club considering a long-term successor in West Ham's Declan Rice.

Several reports have linked the former Atletico Madrid man to big moves including a possible transfer to Saudi Arabia which has emerged as the destination of some top players from European Leagues.

However, earlier reports of Partey joining the Serie A have been solidified with the two heavyweights showing keen interest.

Partey could be allowed to move on despite having two more years on his contract with Arsenal.