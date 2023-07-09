AC Milan eyeing Jeremie Frimpong as part of squad strengthening

Following the departure of midfielder Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United for a reported £52 million, AC Milan are considering reinvesting some of the funds in former Manchester City prospect Jeremie Frimpong.

The Serie A side have already bolstered their squad with the addition of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea and is now looking to further strengthen by targeting Frimpong.

Frimpong, a full-back currently playing for Bayer Leverkusen, emerged as a standout performer last season. The 22-year-old Dutch defender showcased his versatility, excelling both as a right-back and in advanced positions as a wing-back and winger. His attacking prowess was on display as he contributed nine goals and 11 assists for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

AC Milan's interest in Frimpong puts them on a potential collision course with their city rivals, Inter, who also have their sights set on the talented defender. Frimpong, who started his career at Manchester City before joining Celtic in 2019, has two years remaining on his current contract.

His impressive performances have garnered attention not only from Milan but also from Manchester United, who have previously engaged in talks regarding a possible transfer.

While Manchester United hold admiration for Frimpong, their current focus is directed towards strengthening other positions, thus leaving the door open for AC Milan to potentially secure the services of the versatile defender.