AC Milan eyes Alfred Duncan as replacement for Frank Kiessie

Italian giants AC Milan are interested in signing Ghanaian International Alfred Duncan as replacement for Frank Kessie according to reports in Italy.

The Sassuolo midfielder has been linked to the club in the past seasons and with the recent poor performances by the Ivorian International, Milan are looking forward to bring in the 26-year old.

It has been reported that Kessie might leave the club in January with Duncan on top of Milan's transfer list.

Duncan has played eight matches this season for Sassuolo and has registered five assists and scored a goal.

He is currently on national duty with the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.