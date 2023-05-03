AC Milan in talks to sign Ghana defender Daniel Amartey on a free transfer

Leicester City's struggles in the Premier League have seen them change managers, with Dean Smith replacing Brendan Rodgers last month.

However, the appointment has not gone well for Daniel Amartey, who has yet to play under the new boss.

The 28-year-old defender's contract is set to expire in June, and his situation has reportedly caught the attention of Italian giants AC Milan.

According to Il Romanista, Milan's chief, Paolo Maldini, views the Ghana international as a "great market opportunity" for the next transfer window.

The report suggests that Amartey is unlikely to reach an agreement with Leicester over a new deal, making him a potential target for Milan.

In fact, the report claims that Milan and Amartey have "already found an agreement" for his transfer, bringing him "closer than ever" to wearing the famous red and black shirt.

Milan are said to be on the lookout for a versatile player who can cover several positions, and Amartey fits the bill.

Meanwhile, they may lose one of their current centre-backs, such as Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, or Simon Kjær, at the end of the season.

Therefore, Maldini is reportedly keen to secure Amartey's services for next season.

However, the report also warns Milan to be wary of their city rivals, Inter Milan, who are said to be monitoring Amartey's situation closely.

With the defender set to become a free agent in the summer, the race for his signature could heat up in the coming weeks and months.