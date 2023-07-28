AC Milan near signing of Ghanaian Yunus Musah from Valencia

AC Milan are on the verge of securing the signature of US international Yunus Musah, who also has Ghanaian heritage, from Valencia.

Milan, who reached the Champions League last four last season, are actively bolstering their squad for the upcoming season, and they have identified Musah as a key player to reinforce their ranks.

The 20-year-old midfielder has already reached a personal agreement with AC Milan, and now, the transfer is contingent upon approval from Valencia.

Sources suggest that the move is imminent, as both clubs are closing in on an agreement to facilitate the transfer of the highly-rated player.

Last season, Musah played a vital role in helping Valencia avoid relegation in the La Liga, showcasing his talent and potential on the field.

The talented midfielder's current contract with Valencia is set to run until the summer of 2026. However, with AC Milan's interest and the player's agreement on personal terms, a move to the Italian giants seems likely to materialise.

Musah has made 24 appearances for the USA national team since his debut in November 2020 and was part of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.