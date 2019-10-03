Italian giants AC Milan plotting another attempt to sign Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan

Italian giants AC Milan are planning to make another bid to sign Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan.

The Milan-based side are having a difficult start to the Serie A season and want the Sassuolo player to solve their problems.

The 26-year-old was the target of AC Milan in the summer but their offers were rejected as inadequate.

But they are also returning to make an offer to sign the player when the transfer window opens in January.

Playing for Neroverdi since 2015/16, former Sampdoria pitcher, farmed by Inter Milan, was recently pursued by Fiorentina and Torino as well.