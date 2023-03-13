AC Milan sign promising Ghanaian Youngster Kingsford Boakye Yiadom on loan

Italian giants AC Milan have made a significant acquisition by signing 18-year-old Kingsford Boakye Yiadom from MSK Zilina Africa, a Ghanaian lower-division outfit.

The talented youngster, who has a strong determination to reach the highest level of football, has joined the reigning Serie A champions on a five-month loan deal without having to undergo trials.

Boakye Yiadom, who put up an impressive performance for MSK Zilina Africa in the Ghanaian lower division, will begin his journey with the club mainly at the U-19 level. If he can impress AC Milan's manager, Stefan Pioli, he could earn a spot in the senior squad.

The Ghanaian prospect was a part of the Black Satellites squad that achieved a double triumph by winning both the WAFU Zone B Championship and the Africa Youth Championship in December 2020 and March 2021, respectively.

AC Milan's acquisition of Boakye Yiadom is a testament to their commitment to developing young talent and maintaining their status as one of the top football clubs in the world.