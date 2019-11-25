AC Milan target AZ Alkmaar forward Myron Boadu

Italian giants AC Milan are set to make a move for Dutch born Ghanaian Myron Boadu in the winter transfer window.

The struggling European heavyweights have identified the 18-year old as the right man to help Christoph Piatek in attack.

However, the club will have to doll out huge sums of money to sign the attacker who made his Dutch senior debut during the international break.

Boadu has been on a run of good form in the Dutch Eredivisie and the Europa League, netting 15 goals in all competitions this season.

Having showwed great promise, several clubs are queuing for the signature of the 18-year old, who turned down a move to Arsenal last summer.

AC Milan's owners Elliott Management sent scouts to monitor the teenager early this month as they begin a rebuilding of the club with the best young talents across Europe.

Boadu's exploits has seen AZ enjoy a good start to the campaign as they currently lie in second place in the Dutch eredivisie, six points behind leaders Ajax.