AC Milan to choose between Alfred Duncan or Sassuolo teammate Stefano Sensi

AC Milan have identified Alfred Duncan and his Sassuolo teammate Stefano Sensi as transfer targets in the summer.

The Rossoneri could sign at least one of the two, if not both.

Sensi is especially observed by Leonardo and Maldini and is preferred to Duncan for his characteristics and the room for improvement.

He is valued at around 20/25 million euros and already has offers from abroad.

The final choice of Milan for investments in that role will depend on Tiemoue Bakayoko's redemption and qualification to the next Champions League.