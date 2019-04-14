Academico Viseu star Kwame Nsor hits 11 goals in Portuguese second-tier

Kwame Nsor scored his 11th league goal of the season as Academico Viseu thumped Vitoria Guimaraes 5-2 on Saturday in the Portuguese Segunda Liga.

The 26-year-old scored on the 45th minute mark to draw his side level after going down in the 15th minute through Lorentz Rosier.

Academico Viseu struggled until the 75th minute before taking the lead through Pica and then João Mário made it 3-1 three minutes later.

Ten minutes to full-time Zie Mohamed Ouattara pulled one back for Guimaraes but João Victor and Luisinho scored in stoppage to secure the big win.

Nsor, who was making his 22 league appearance, was replaced in the 87th minute by Senegalese Latyr Fall.