Academy Eleven win inaugural Bazaki Football Tournament hosted by Mohammed Kudus

Accra-based side Academy Eleven were crowned champions of the maiden edition of the Bazaki Football Tournament, held on Sunday, June 29, at the Kawukudi Park in Accra.

The tournament, organised by Ghana international Mohammed Kudus in collaboration with Skechers, brought together 10 local teams in a keenly contested one-day competition aimed at unearthing grassroots talent.

Academy Eleven and Legon Stars booked their spots in the final after navigating through the knockout stages. The final ended goalless in regulation time, but Academy Eleven held their nerve in the shootout to claim the ultimate prize.

Mohammed Kudus, who was present throughout the event, praised the quality of football displayed. “I have no doubt some of these boys will go even higher than I have. That’s what I hope for,” he told the media.

All participating teams received Skechers football boots courtesy of Kudus. As a Kivo brand ambassador, he also donated boxes of Kivo Gari Mix to the teams. The winning team and runners-up were presented with signed jerseys from the West Ham star.

Kudus was joined by his mother, uncle, and notable community figures, including former GFA Communications Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara. Other teams that participated included Strong Tower, Field Masters, Great Padua, and Nima Cities.