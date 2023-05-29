Access Bank and Ghana FA to extend partnership

Access Bank and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are set to prolong their collaboration as official banking partners following successful discussions held on Thursday.

The meeting, held at Access Bank's headquarters in Accra, concluded with positive outcomes that will provide a significant boost to the Division One League.

Access Bank initially became the title sponsors of the Division One League for a one-year period when they were announced as the GFA's official banking partners on September 13, 2022. Their substantial investment of $250,000 in the league during that season demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the development of football in Ghana.

During Thursday's meeting, key representatives from Access Bank, including Managing Director Olumide Olatunji and Chief Operations Officer Matilda Asante Asiedu, engaged in discussions with Jamil Maraby, the Director of Marketing of the GFA. The talks primarily revolved around renewing the partnership and further supporting the growth of football in the country.

Access Bank's sponsorship package for the league included a cash prize of $3,000 for each Division One League club, in addition to covering their officiating fees. This level of support not only showcased Access Bank's dedication to football development but also provided vital resources for the participating clubs.