Access Bank Division One League: Match Week 15 Report- A5 Rences FC 2-1 Volta Rangers

Published on: 12 February 2023
A5 Rences had to dig deep to secure a 2-1 victory over Volta Rangers at the Tema Sports Stadium on Saturday, February 11 2023.

Rangers got the first goal of the game after 7 minutes of play through Benjamin Nyefene.

Rences leveled before half time on 31 minutes through Richard Jones-Mensah.

After recess, Enoch Afro completed the comeback for Rences in the 79th minute to seal the win.

Despite this hard fought victory, Rences still remain bottom of the Zone 3 league standings.

 

By Suleman Asante

