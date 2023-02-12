GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Access Bank Division One League: Match Week 15 Report- Basake Holy Stars 1-4 Elmina Sharks

Published on: 12 February 2023
Struggling Elmina Sharks injected some hope into their campaign by recording an emphatic 4-1 away win over Holy Stars at CAM Park on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Sharks showed they meant business by taking an early lead in the 4th minute through Alhassan Adamu. Benjamin Eshun doubled their lead in 10th minute and Abdul Karim Bukari made it 3-0 four minutes later.

Richmond Somiah pulled one back for Holy Stars in the 21st minute.

Alhassan Adamu got a brace by scoring again on 27 minutes to confirm all three points for the visitors.

The second half failed to produce any goals. Sharks will hope the win mark the start of their resurgence.

By Suleman Asante

