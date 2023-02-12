Access Bank Division One League: Match Week 15 Report- Kassena Nankana United 1-0 Wa Yassin Juniors

Kassena Nankana recorded a narrow win over Wa Yassin at the Ohene Ameyaw Stadium on Saturday, February 11 2023.

As expected, a game between two of the bottom three sides on the standings was a cagey encounter.

Kassena scored early on 15th minutes through Abdul Latif Rahim. With chances few and far between in the game, the Kintampo based side managed to defend their lead to secure all three points.

The win however leaves them in 7th position while Wa Yassin remain 6th on the Zone 1A league standings.

By Suleman Asante

