Access Bank Division One League: Match Week 15 Report- Kumbung Binbiem 1-0 Maana FC

Kumbung Binbiem, who find themselves at the foot of the Zone 1A League log hosted Maana FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday, February 11 2023.

There were no goals scored at the end of the first half as both sides failed to convert their chances.

Binbiem broke the deadlock right at the start of the second half on 46 minutes through Abdulai Rashad.

The home side held on to the solitary goal of the game to bag all 3 points.

Despite the win, Binbiem still remain at the bottom of the League standings.

By Suleman Asante

