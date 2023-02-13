Access Bank Division One League: Match Week 15 Report- Semper Fi FC 1-1 Golden Kick

Semper Fi blew the chance to cut Heart of Lions’ lead at the top of the Zone 3 League standings after being held to a 1-1 draw by Golden Kick at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Semper Fi came into this game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Krystal Palace which moved them to 2nd on the League log.

Two stoppage time goals ensured that the spoils were shared at full time.

It was Golden Kick who broke the deadlock in stoppage time of the first half.

Barnabas Ahiamdjor salvaged a point for Semper by equalizing on 91 minutes.

Semper will be happy with the point but will also feel they missed the opportunity to close the gap at the top.

By Suleman Asante

