Access Bank Division One League: Match Week 16 Report- Zone 1A

Eleven Wonders spurned the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Zone 1A League standings.

Eleven Wonders were held to a 3-3 draw by Maana FC at the Malik Jabir Stadium, denying them a chance to stretch their lead on the league log.

Debibi United and Wa Suntaa failed to capitalize on the blip of the League leaders to close the gap.

The former fell to a 2-0 defeat to Steadfast FC while the latter were beaten 1-0 by Kasena Nankana.

Steadfast move above Suntaa and Debibi into second place on the League standings, 5 points adrift the leaders.

Kunbung Binbiem still remain bottom of the League log after their woes were further deepened by a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wa Yassin.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante