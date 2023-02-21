Access Bank Division One League: Match Week 16 Report- Zone 1B

Zone 1B leaders Bofoakwa Tano stretched their lead on the League standings after they rallied from behind to beat rivals BA United 2-1 in a community collision at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Young Apostles failed to heap pressure on the leaders after falling to a rare 2-0 defeat at the hands of a struggling Berekum Arsenal.

Nkoranza FC reduced the gap between themselves and 2nd placed Young Apostles to just 2 points after a convincing 3-1 win over Unity FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Unity FC remains bottom of the League log.

Mighty Royals and Baffour Soccer Academy drew goalless at the Adehyeman Park.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante