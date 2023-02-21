GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Access Bank Division One League: Match Week 16 Report- Zone 1B

Published on: 21 February 2023
Access Bank Division One League: Match Week 16 Report- Zone 1B

Zone 1B leaders Bofoakwa Tano stretched their lead on the League standings after they rallied from behind to beat rivals BA United 2-1 in a community collision at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Young Apostles failed to heap pressure on the leaders after falling to a rare 2-0 defeat at the hands of a struggling Berekum Arsenal.

Nkoranza FC reduced the gap between themselves and 2nd placed Young Apostles to just 2 points after a convincing 3-1 win over Unity FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Unity FC remains bottom of the League log.

Mighty Royals and Baffour Soccer Academy drew goalless at the Adehyeman Park.

 

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more