Access Bank Division one League- Unity FC punished for failure to honour two League games

Division one League side, Unity FC have been fined and deducted points after failing to show up for two of their League games.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee in its ruling on the two protest cases brought against Unity FC, awarded Nkoranza Warriors FC and BA United FC three points and three goals in respect of their league matches against Unity FC.

The Committee found that the claim by Unity FC that it's bus had been involved in an accident on its way from Kenyasi to Bechem for the match against Nkoranza Warriors was not credible.

Unity FC have also been fined in accordance with Article 33(5)(b) & (c) of the GFA Division One League Regulations.