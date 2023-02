Krystal Palace succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Semper Fi at the Akotex Park on Sunday, February 5 2023.

The visitors took an early lead on 4 minutes through Kofi Hosu.

Palace didn’t wait for long to restore parity through Roland Twumasi in the 15 minute.

Semper Fi scored at the death of the game on 95 minutes to walk away with all 3 points.

By Suleman Asante

